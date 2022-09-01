Echelon EX-5S-10 Smart Bike with rotating 10-inch screen falls to new low of $1,020 ($180 off)

Amazon now offers the Echelon EX-5S-10 Smart Fitness Bike for $1,019.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,200, you’re looking at one of the first price cuts to date and a new all-time low. The $180 in savings mark the first discount since back in April and undercut that mention by an extra $47. As a recently-refreshed version of one of Echelon’s higher-end exercise bikes, the new and improved EX-5S-10 arrives with about as well-rounded of an experience as you’d expect. The bike itself sports a sleek design with 32 levels of adjustable magnetic resistance, frame-mounted dumbbell rack, and padded handlebars. On the smart fitness side, you’re looking at a 10-inch rotating HD display for guiding you through workouts, access to live and on-demand classes. Over at Connect the Watts, you can get a better idea of what to expect from a recent Echelon review.

Entering at a lower price tag, the original Echelon EX5 smart bike arrives with a more affordable $800 price tag while packing much of the same overall experience. This one isn’t quite as new and lacks some of the recent inclusions, ditching the built-in screen in favor of a tablet or smartphone mount. So if you’d prefer using an iPad or other device anyway, the added savings might be worth it over locking in the all-in-one perks of the lead deal.

If you’re looking to transition your summer fitness fits into fall, adidas just launched a new Labor Day sale that is packed with savings on apparel, footwear, and everything else your wardrobe needs. There’s 30% in savings to cash in on across a wide range of gear that we break down right here.

Echelon EX-5S-10 Smart Fitness Bike features:

Sleek design, competition-style features and a new 10” HD rotating screen. Engineered for maximum comfort, smooth functionality and total immersion, this connected bike removes barriers, transforms workouts and broadens horizons. Two power ports to charge your phone or tablet while working out. – Indexing resistance knob controlling 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity – 6” lever makes it easy to adjust the seat position fit any body.

