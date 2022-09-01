Energizer’s X400 Rechargeable Pen Light illuminates the dark at its all-time low of $8.50

Reg. $19 $8.50
Energizer X400 Rechargeable Pen Light

Amazon is currently offering the Energizer X400 Rechargeable Pen Light for $8.65 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for this deal. Normally going for $19, this 54% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery can last for 1 hour when in the high mode and 3 hours in the low mode. It is also rated at IPX4 which means it can handle splashes and should be fine in rain. The robust metal clip allows you to quickly store the light on your shirt when you need both of your hands. The included micro USB cable allows you to recharge the light. This light is the perfect addition to your severe weather go bag in case of power outages. Head below for more.

You are unlikely to find a similar quality flashlight that is rechargeable and from a name brand at the $8.50 price point. There is the Castnoo LED Penlight Flashlight for $7. However, you will have to keep spare AAA batteries on hand since this light uses two of them. Castnoo doesn’t give an expected battery life for this 400 lumen light but notes the LED used is expected to last up to 100,00 hours. Otherwise, it has a similar metal clip for holding the light and is also said to be water-resistant.

Energizer X400 Rechargeable Pen Light features:

  • Grab this Energizer Rechargeable Penlight for powerful light in a small form factor that you can recharge again and again
  • LED technology delivers exceptional brightness in a compact flashlight that slips into your pocket
  • Shine this rechargeable light when you need bright, directional illumination, whether you’re indoors or outdoors, at home or at work
  • IPX4 water-resistant and impact-resistant up to 1 meter for a tough little LED penlight
  • This sleek design is super portable. Toss this small flashlight into your bag or attach the metal clip to your pocket for bright light whenever you need it

