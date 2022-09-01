OtterBox Labor Day sale brings new lows on latest MagSafe charger stands, cases, more

The OtterBox Labor Day deals are now in full swing. You can “savor the fruits of your labor all weekend long with some sweet savings” as part of the OtterBox holiday sale. Now live through September 5, 2022, the brand is offering 15% off a massive collection of its protective iPhone and Samsung Galaxy cases (among other models) as well as accessories, and most notably, the brand new MagSafe chargers. Alongside its 2-in-1 Charging Stand with a Pro Display XDR-style stand down at $84.96, the new 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe that launched yesterday is now at a new all-time low. Regularly $150, you can now land the fresh new release at $127.46 shipped. Get more details on the latest from the brand via 9to5Mac and head below for additional OtterBox Labor Day deals.

OtterBox Labor Day deals

While there are some exclusions throughout the site, just about everything is now listed at 15% off as part of the OtterBox Labor Day deals. If you’re updating to iPhone 14 later this month, you’ll clearly want to avoid the cases, but there are loads of MagSafe accessories, chargers, higher-end cables (the latest of which were also unveiled yesterday and are now on sale), gaming accessories, and much more marked down. OtterBox offers free shipping on all US orders as well.

Here are some quick links to help navigate through the sale

We also just spotted the annual Twelve South Labor Day event go live, delivering some of the very first price drops on its latest Apple gear accessories and much more. Plus you’ll find the rest of the Labor Day sales waiting for you right here.

OtterBox Charging Station with MagSafe features:

15W optimal wireless charging

Refined design, multi-device wireless charging station

Solid aluminum construction with durable weighted design

Product guarantee

Strong magnetic alignment and attachment

iPhone, phone case, Apple Watch and AirPods sold separately

Legendary OtterBox design for MagSafe Sleek with premium materials and fingerprint-resistant finish

Suspends iPhone securely in all orientations while charging, streaming and connecting

Wirelessly charges iPhone and AirPods

Apple Watch charger integrated into stand

Works with cases for MagSafe

