GIGABYTE’s 27-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor upgrades your setup at $230

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $229.99 shipped. Down from $280, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Delivering a solid experience to your desk, this monitor features a 1440p resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate. It also packs a 1500R curve to provide a more immersive experience. You’ll also find an 88% DCI-P3 and 132% sRGB color gamut coverage here, as well as Adaptive-Sync for a tear-free experience. The display is VESA-mountable which lets you attach it to monitor mounts for a cleaner workspace all around. For I/O, there’s plenty of options here with two HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort 1.2 available for displays, as well as USB 3.0 Type B which connects the two USB-A ports to your PC. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this North Bayou monitor mount that features full-motion and a gas spring at $27 once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. It supports displays ranging from 17- to 30-inches and up to 19.8-pounds. I much prefer monitors mounted on arms like this because it cleans up my desk space and gives me more room for products, devices, and more.

For a larger and more premium experience, consider picking up BenQ’s MOBIUZ 32-inch curved 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor that’s on sale for $380 right now at Amazon. It comes with a larger overall display size than today’s lead deal and also delivers FreeSync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR 400 certifications, something that the GIGABYTE doesn’t have.

GIGABYTE 27-inch Gaming Monitor features:

27” 2560×1440 VA Display with 165Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (MPRT) Response Time Native 1500R Curvature Smooth Gameplay Studio Grade HDR Ready and 88% DCI-P3 (132% sRGB) Color Gamut Gigabyte Classic Tactical Features with OSD Sidekick GIGABYTE Auto-Update Ergonomic design with tilt and height adjustments Low blue light & flicker-free.

