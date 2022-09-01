PreSonus Eris E3.5 Studio Monitor Speakers see rare price drop to $88 at Amazon today

Heads up content creators and beat makers, Amazon is now offering a rare price drop on the PreSonus Eris E3.5 Studio Monitor Speakers at $87.96 shipped. Regularly $100 at Amazon and Best Buy, this is the lowest price we have tracked all year and the best we can find. PreSonus has been making affordable and quality gear in the home studio space for years – we recently went hands-on with its AudioBox GO as well as its new Dynamic USB mic – and the Eris speaker lineup is no exception. This pair of monitors delivers 3.5-inch woven composite drivers alongside 1-inch ultra-low-mass silk-dome tweeters to “eliminate harshness and provide balanced high-frequency sound.” The 50-watt class AB amplification is joined by a stereo aux input for your smartphone, a headphone jack, front panel-mounted volume control, and the usual standard input I/O with TRS 1.4 and RCA jacks around the back. More details below.

When it comes to comparable studio monitor speakers you’ll be hard-pressed to find very many options for less than today’s lead deal. You could land a pair of Amazon renewed Mackie CR3-X for $75 with slightly smaller woofers, but another solid option is the Samson MediaOne M30 set. They are currently selling for $78 shipped in new condition on Amazon, and while, again, featuring slightly smaller 3-inch drivers, they are worth consideration if you’re looking to spend even less.

If you’re starting up a podcast and streaming setup, or just upgrading your existing rig, we recently detailed some notable options. Our roundup of the best podcast equipment will provide some insight on the options you should be considering when it comes to mics, audio interfaces, and more alongside some hands-on reviews for more details on the user experience.

PreSonus Eris E3.5 Studio Monitors features:

Ensure professional quality in home audio production with this pair of PreSonus Eris studio monitors. Their 3.5-inch woven composite woofers and 1-inch silk dome tweeters produce accurate, detailed sound for gaming and music recording. These 50W PreSonus Eris studio monitors have stereo, balanced and unbalanced inputs for connecting different line-level sources.

