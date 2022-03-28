Tested: New PreSonus AudioBox GO brings dual mic/guitar I/O to your content creation kit at $80

Today we are taking a closer look at PreSonus’ new affordable audio interface known as the AudioBox GO. After going hands-on with the brand’s new dynamic USB-C mic recently, we also had a chance to give the new AudioBox GO a run in the studio for a few weeks. Since it debuted last month as the recording brand’s entry-level recording I/O solution for your Mac and other Apple and Android devices (among other things), we thought it would be a good idea to give the inexpensive new audio interface a run for its money in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys entry. Head below for a closer look.

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

PreSonus AudioBox Go review: a lightweight, affordable audio interface

The new PreSonus AudioBox Go audio interface is looking to provide a compact set of I/O options for content creators, songwriters, and music makers at a particularly affordable price tag. The miniature bus-powered solution does just that with a 2×2 setup alongside just enough front-panel controls to get the job done without being overly complicated or cumbersome. The 4.4-by-3.3-inch box takes up very little space on your desktop or on-the-go recording kit. It also delivers a pair of audio inputs – one TS line input for instruments alongside a combo jack for balanced 1/4-inch connections and your XLR mic – with a built-in microphone pre-amp and the expected phantom power for the condenser mics you’re likely using.

You’ll also find a pair of 1/4-inch TRS impedance balanced outputs around back to send audio from your DAW (or whatever you’re using) to your speakers as well as a 1/4-inch TRS active stereo headphone jack on the front panel. As we mentioned above, this is a bus-powered audio interface that will send data to and from your computer and power itself over USB-C.

Recording Software included: Get started right away with Studio One Prime DAW recording software and Studio Magic software bundle including music tutorials, tons of sound samples and virtual instruments.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Bus-Powered: AudioBox GO is powered by your connected USB-C device so no need for an additional power supply – works great with both Apple and Android devices.

Connect an instrument and a microphone at the same time.

Headphone Connection: 1 TRS 1/4” stereo headphone output with mix control

Speaker Connections: 2 balanced TRS 1/4” main outputs for studio monitors or speakers.

Studio-grade converters allow for up to 24-bit/96 kHz recording and playback assuring the highest quality possible.

Professional XMAX-L Mic Preamp: Your microphone will sound its best thanks to this custom low-noise, high-headroom design with 50 dB of adjustable gain and switchable +48V phantom power for professional XLR condenser mics.

9to5Toys’ Take

The PreSonus AudioBox GO is a simple, affordable audio interface that delivers exactly what it says on the box. There’s nothing overly groundbreaking here, but that is essentially the point – It’s an easy-to-use set of I/O options for simple home or on-the-go recording rigs that fits in the palm of your hand while delivering more extensive connectivity than your typical pocket interface.

It has been an overall enjoyable and solid-sounding experience that isn’t going to move the needle all that much for hardcore pros but makes for a particularly inexpensive solution for folks that just need something to connect a guitar and a mic to a DAW setup. It’s a great little option for songwriters or home/mobile producers and a quick and painless way to get an XLR mic up and running for your podcast.

As far as 2×2 models are concerned, the PreSonus AudioBox GO is one of the best options in the price range and should at the very least be a strong consideration for folks looking to score an affordable audio interface. It’s not going to bring the heft or metal chassis to the table like some of the more expensive dual input solutions, but it also comes in at a much lower price tag than most of those and makes for a particularly lightweight solution in your travel kit as well.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!