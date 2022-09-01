Satechi’s popular Mac, iPhone, and Apple accessories now 20% off for Labor Day

September 1 has officially rolled around and now the floodgates have opened for all of the Labor Day savings. Satechi, one of our favorite accessory makers here at 9to5Toys, is the latest brand to get in on the savings and is now launching a holiday weekend sale with 20% off its entire collection of accessories. Free shipping is available in orders over $40 and you’ll just need to apply code LD20 at checkout to save. Our favorite discount this time around is the new USB-C Slim Dock for M1 iMac at $119.99. Down from $150, this is one of the very first discounts to date at $30 off and delivering an all-time low.

Designed specifically for Apple’s M1 iMac, Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock rests on the stand of the Mac and blends in with a matching aluminum build. Alongside offering some extra ports on the side like USB-C and dual USB-A slots, there’s also an internal NVMe SSD slot to max out the 10Gb/s transfer capabilities. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a better idea of what to expect. Then head below for more highlights from the Satechi Labor Day sale.

If you need some extra connectivity, another top pick from the sale is the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock at $240. Down from $300, this is one of the very first price cuts to date on the recent release. The accessory has been out of stock through all of the past sitewide sales, making today’s $60 discount all the more notable for bringing this accessory to your workstation.

Featuring Thunderbolt 4 tech, this dock can turn a single port on your MacBook into a wide range of I/O. All packed into a metal enclosure are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 slots, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and more. Not to mention 96W of power passthrough to your machine for a single cable setup.

Designed to fit the 2021 iMac (24-inch) exclusively, the Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24” iMac provides a built-in enclosure to add external storage to your iMac and convenient access for all your most-loved ports and peripherals. Featuring a 10 Gbps USB-C data port, 10 Gbps USB-A data port, 2 x USB-A 2.0 ports, micro/SD card reader slots, and NVMe Sata Enclosure, the USB-C Slim Dock upgrades your iMac’s functionality while maintaining a sleek aesthetic all with a plug and play design.

