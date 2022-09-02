Acer’s Predator Orion 7000 desktop with 12th Gen i7, RTX 3070 and 32GB DDR5 now $2,500

Amazon is offering the Acer Predator Orion 7000 i7/32GB/1TB/2TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Desktop for $2,499.99 shipped. Down $500 from its list price and $250 from the normal going rate over the past month or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With the latest 12th Generation i7-12700K 12-core processor from Intel and the RTX 3080 10GB GDDR6X graphics card in tow, this desktop has ample power to handle whatever you throw at it. There’s 32GB of DDR5 memory in tow and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD as well. Plus, there’s a 2TB 7200RPM SATA HDD available as well for mass storage. On top of that, you’ll find Wi-Fi 6E support, USB 3.2 Gen2, 2.5GbE, and a wide selection of USB-C and USB-A ports on the back. Keep reading for more.

Leverage some of your savings to pick up this secondary 1TB NVMe SSD to keep more games stored offline. At $63 on Amazon, you’ll find the drive packs speeds of up to 2.2GB/s which makes it a solid secondary drive for your system. Sure, there’s a 2TB HDD in the system pre-installed, but having extra NVMe storage is never a bad idea.

Don’t forget that WD’s brand new SN850X 7,300MB/s internal SSDs are back down to all-time lows from $135. This is the ultimate storage drive for your system and delivers some of the fastest PCIe 4.0 speeds available. So, if you need the fastest storage possible, then this is a great choice. After that, swing by our PC gaming guide for more ways to save on upgrading your setup.

Acer Predator Orion Gaming Desktop features:

Show off that new powerful gaming PC and illuminate your room in the multi-hued ambience of ARGB as fiery FrostBlade fans hum in an endless high-speed harmony­giving constant cool to the Herculean hardware hidden away within. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and high-performance NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, the Predator Orion 7000 delivers an awe-inspiring gaming experience that’s second to none! Get ready for an unforgettable gaming experience that ignites the senses and takes your passion to new heights!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

