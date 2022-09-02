Keep the BBQ going all year long for just $20, Chefman’s indoor grill now up to 50% off

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is 50% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked in over a year, and an affordable way to keep the BBQ going all year round. This model is also matched at Best Buy where it typically sells for $50. Primetime grilling season is coming to end for many folks, but this “smoke-free” solution brings 1120 watts of electric grilling no matter what’s going on outside. Cool-touch handles, 150-square inches of cooking surface, over-heat protection, and a dishwasher-safe grill plate for simple clean-ups round out the feature list here. More details below.

At just $20, it’s hard to find anything that will deliver these capabilities for less. There are some stovetop-style grilling pans out there for a touch under today’s lead deal, but nothing with the self-contained electric cooking features for under $20 Prime shipped right now that we can find.

While we are upgrading the kitchen arsenal, Amazon’s latest instant Pot sale is still in full swing with notable offers starting from $78. Ranging from multi-cookers with Wi-Fi to dedicated air fryers, all-in-one ovens, coffee makers, and more, you’ll find all of these deals organized for you in our previous roundup with up to $70 in savings to be had. Then head over to our home goods guide for the rest of the best cooking gear deals as we head into the holiday weekend.

Chefman Electric Indoor Grill features:

GRILLED FLAVOR, LESS SMOKE: This grill produces less smoke than traditional indoor grills, so you can enjoy perfectly grilled food year-round without having to brave the cold weather. To achieve that perfectly smoke-free grilling indoors, the water tray must be filled with water between the minimum and maximum line. The water instantly cools the grease that falls on it, preventing it from sticking to the tray or from smoking.

COOKING IN THE ZONE: The temperature on this grill varies by heat zone, so you can cook anything and everything just the way you like! With an extra-large cooking surface, you can cook multiple foods at the same time for a complete meal. Control knob goes from warm to sear, which allows for cooking a variety of food; grilled veggies, burgers, steak, chicken, fish and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

