Add two Energizer TAC-300 LED Flashlights to your EDC at the new low of $10.50 (Save 55%)

Amazon is now offering the Energizer TAC-300 EDC LED Flashlight 2-pack for $10.36 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for this price. Normally going for $24, this 55% discount marks a return to the all-time low while also being among the first notable price drops. Each of these flashlights is powered off included CR123 batteries while producing upward of 300 lumens in high mode with battery life upwards of 35 hours on low mode. The aircraft-grade aluminum construction is coupled with IPX4 water resistance so you can confidently take the flashlight with you no matter if it’s sunny or rainy. There are even clips built on the flashlights so you can keep it ready and easy to grab at a moment’s notice. If you need to get someone’s attention, there is even a strobe mode so they can clearly see you even from a distance. Keep reading below.

When it comes to this $11 price point, you are unlikely to find similar quality flashlight packs at or below this deal. If you don’t need to grab two of these Energizer TAC-300 LED Flashlights, you can grab one for $10. This light even comes in a Rose Gold colorway with all the same specifications listed above. The CR123 battery is included here too with the same clip keeping it ready to go at any time.

If you’re looking for another addition to your EDC, we’re currently tracking a deal on Kershaw’s multi-tools and pocket knives with prices starting from $5.50. The lead deal here has to be the Kershaw PT-2 Compact Keychain Tool for $7.25 which is within a few cents of the 2022 Amazon low price. This handy keychain-ready solution features a stainless steel build with a bead-blasted finish and a glass-filled nylon handle overlay for “stability and secure grip.”

Energizer TAC-300 EDC LED Flashlight features:

Aircraft-grade alloy metal body and IPX4 water-resistant construction. This flashlight is durable enough for any situation.

Delivers bright light with 15x the power of standard LED technology – runs for up to 35 hours on low mode – so the TAC-300 is ready when you need it.

Compact and lightweight, these easy-to-carry flashlights help illuminate dark spaces with a beam up to 100 meters and 300 lumens of LED light in high mode

