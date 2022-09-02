Kershaw’s PT Compact Keychain Tools are now starting from $5.50 at Amazon, more

We have spotted some notable deals on Kershaw multi-tools and pocket knives for your EDC. First up, Amazon is offering the Kershaw PT-2 Compact Keychain Tool for $7.25 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $9 and as much as $13 on specialty retailers, this is within a few cents of the Amazon 2022 low and the best we can find. This handy keychain-ready solution features a stainless steel build with a bead-blasted finish and a glass-filled nylon handle overlay for “stability and secure grip.” It houses a pry bar, bottle opener, flathead and Philips screwdriver tips, wire scraper, and three hex drives in a unit measuring no more than 3.25-inches long. Head below for more from $5.50.

Kershaw tool and knife deals:

While we are talking EDC tools, be sure to dive into our coverage of the all-time lows that are now live on Bellroy’s Key Case. These vegan leather housings carry your standard-sized keys in a neat package with a one-handed flipper mechanism for access and are now down at $39 from the usual $59. Get a closer look right here.

Kershaw PT-2 keychain tool features:

Easy to use multifunctional keychain tool is a practical carry for all users; attach to keychain, bag, backpack, pocket or purse

Offers eight handy features in a very compact space: bottle opener, flathead and Philips screwdriver tips, wire scraper, pry bar and three hex drives

8Cr13MoV stainless steel with bead-blasted finish contains more carbons for hardness and strength; wear resistant

Glass-filled nylon handle overlay with exclusive K-texture pattern offers increased stability and secure grip

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!