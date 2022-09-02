Intel’s 8-core i9-11900K desktop processor falls to new all-time low at $270 (Reg. $355)

Amazon is offering the Intel i9-11900K 8-core Desktop Processor for $269.99 shipped. Down from $355, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Delivering plenty of power for your gaming or production setup, this desktop processor includes eight processing cores and a 5.3GHz stock boost clock, though it’s unlocked so you can overclock the CPU for even more power. This processor also packs DDR4 and PCIe 4.0 support so you don’t have to worry about trying to pick up DDR5 at an elevated price. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

Of course, you could instead check out the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G for something more budget-friendly at $164. Sure, it doesn’t have PCIe 4.0 support nor does it feature the same amount of processing power as the 5800X above. However, there’s built-in Radeon graphics so you can play games and use your system without a dedicated GPU, which the CPU on sale in today’s lead deal requires.

Do you want the latest Intel has to offer without building your own desktop? Acer’s Predator Orion 7000 pre-built gaming PC is on sale for $2,500 right now. With 32GB of DDR5 in tow, a total of 3TB of storage, and the RTX 3080 GPU, you won’t have to try to source any parts in order to game, as it’s ready to go the moment it arrives.

Intel i9-11900K CPU features:

11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900K unlocked desktop processor. Featuring Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 and PCIe Gen 4.0 support, unlocked 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processors are optimized for enthusiast gamers and serious creators and help deliver high performance overclocking for an added boost. Thermal solution NOT included in the box. Compatible with 500 series & select 400 series chipset based motherboards. Refer to motherboard vendor for compatibility details. 125W.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!