Levi’s Labor Day Sale takes extra 40% off clearance styles + up to 50% off sitewide

Ali Smith -
FashionLevi's
50% off + 40% off

This weekend only, Levi’s Labor Day Sale takes an extra 40% off clearance styles and up to 50% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. This is a perfect time to update your denim for fall as well as find deals on outerwear too. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the 501 Original Fit Jeans for men. These best-selling jeans are currently marked down to $50, which is $30 off the original rate. This style is available in thirteen color options and the non-stretch denim will keep its structure all day. With over 3,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods Labor Day Sale that’s offering up to 50% off top brands.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Levi's

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Kershaw’s PT Compact Keychain Tools are now start...
9to5Toys Daily: September 2, 2022 – Weekend’s b...
Pad & Quill Labor Day: Up to $260 off leather MacB...
Smartphone Accessories: mophie Snap/MagSafe Adapter $15...
LEGO’s 771-piece Succulents set assembles nine di...
Camp Chef’s propane portable outdoor oven is grea...
Withings’ new ScanWatch packs ECG and Sp02 monitoring...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Iron Marines, Blo...
Load more...
Show More Comments