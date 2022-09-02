Levi’s Labor Day Sale takes extra 40% off clearance styles + up to 50% off sitewide

This weekend only, Levi’s Labor Day Sale takes an extra 40% off clearance styles and up to 50% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. This is a perfect time to update your denim for fall as well as find deals on outerwear too. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the 501 Original Fit Jeans for men. These best-selling jeans are currently marked down to $50, which is $30 off the original rate. This style is available in thirteen color options and the non-stretch denim will keep its structure all day. With over 3,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

