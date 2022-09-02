Pokémon’s 2022 Halloween collection arrives with all-new plushes, spooky TCG packs, more

Hitting September meant that it was only a matter of time until all of the frights of Halloween, and now the Pokémon Company is formally getting in on all of the spooky action. Today, we’re getting a look at the Halloween plans from Pokémon with an all-new collection of merch including clothing, plushies, collectible, and even themed trading cards to give out to trick-or-treaters on the big night.

Pokémon Halloween collection goes live

As it has done over the past few years, the Pokémon Company is now celebrating the spookiest time of year with a series of new gear for Trainers of all ages. Kicking things off, this year there are four different Haunted Pokémon Village collectibles to add to your festive decor, which have been restocked from previous years. Though my absolutely favorites are the new Sweet Temptations Ceramic Bowls.

These ceramic pumpkins recreate both Pikachu and Gengar in iconic jack-o’-lantern-inspired design. Each one has a removable lid for storing candy and other goodies in throughout the Halloween season and sells for $24.99, now available. That said, odds are these won’t be in stock for very long.

Moving onto the plushes, and the Pokémon Company has quite a bit of new releases in store for the 2022 Halloween season. In total, there are seven new festive plush for fans to bring to their beds or collections at large, spanning everything from larger 11-inch stuffed Pokémon to keychains and more. Each one imagines a different monster with some fall apparel or decor, with pricing starting at $15.99.

Though my favorite part of the new Pokémon Halloween lineup has to be the new Trick or Trade TCG packs. Putting a unique spin on usual trading card action, this time around there is a collection of new themed cards around the spooky season that come in smaller packs than we typically see. The entire bundle is meant to supplement candy on the big night come October 31, as you’ll get enough packs to give out to all of the trick-or-treaters who stop by during the festivities. Included are a bunch of ghoulish Pokémon like Zubat, Gengar, Pumpkaboo, Mimikyu and Polteageist, all of which feature unique card art with a Pikachu jack-o’-lantern stamp.

Everything in the new Pokémon Halloween collection is now available for purchase right here, but likely won’t be up for sale long. As we’ve come to expect from any Pokémon related these days, stock tends to sell out quite quick. So while it may only be September, best to lock-in your orders on anything you see now before the actual spooky season festivities roll around next month.

