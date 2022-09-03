Auto Joe’s car cleaning gear like vacuums, pressure washers, and more on sale from $7, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Auto Joe car cleaning gear priced from $7 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Handheld Cordless Battery-powered Vacuum Cleaner at $18.79. Down from its normal going rate of $27, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This portable vacuum is great for cleaning up small messes in the car or around the house as they happen. It features HEPA filtration technology which helps keep the dust where it belongs, in the tank and not the air. You’ll find that this portable vacuum recharges over USB making it quite easy to power. Plus, there are multiple attachments included to help you clean various parts of your vehicle. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save a few bucks, then instead, consider picking up the AstroAI Portable Car Vacuum for $16. Overall, this kit is very similar to the Auto Joe option above though it does have some notable differences. The biggest and most noticeable is the overall build of the vacuum, as today’s lead deal is quite compact overall. However, you’ll get three filters here and much of the rest of the kit is basically the same, though AstroAI’s vacuum isn’t cordless.

Clean your home automatically when you pick up the iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum on sale for $600 with a free Echo Dot 3rd Gen included with purchase. Normally, you’d spend $829 for this vacuum and you’ll find that the auto-empty base makes it a solid choice for cleaning your home this fall.

Auto Joe Cordless Car Vacuum features:

Perfectly portable and compact, the 8.4-Volt Cordless Handheld Vacuum is ideal for quick clean-ups in the car, around the house, office or workshop. And SUN JOE easily stows away in your glove compartment, desk or cabinet when the job is done. Featuring HEPA Filtration technology, SUN JOE stops fine dust particles from being re-released into the air during operation, and the handy onboard 3.4 fl oz tank is just the right size for minor messes.

