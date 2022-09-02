Score a free Echo Dot 3rd Gen when you grab an iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum at $600

Amazon is now offering the iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum with Free Echo Dot 3rd Gen for $599.99 shipped. Normally going for $829, this 28% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this bundle while being the first price drop. This new bundle comes shortly after Amazon acquired iRobot and now lets you grab the iRobot j7+ at its previous low price while scoring the free Echo Dot. Centered around its advanced iRobot Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence system, this vacuum will start cleaning your home when you leave and will be back on its dock by the time you get home. You’ll also have access to Alexa and Assistant support. The included self-emptying station here will also make sure you aren’t having to clean out the internal dustbin after every cleaning. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Being on a tighter budget doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the free Echo Dot. We’re also tracking the iRobot Roomba j7 Vacuum Robot with free Echo Dot 3rd Gen for $400. While you’d typically pay $629, the very same $229 in savings from the lead deal apply here as well in order to deliver a new all-time low. This one ditches the self-emptying dock found above while arriving with much of the same autonomous cleaning feature set otherwise.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub to check out the other deals we’re tracking on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. If you still want a robot vacuum cleaner but don’t have a large budget, you can check out our roundup of Roborock’s Labor Day sale with prices starting from $200. Out of all the options here, we believe the best deal is the Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Dock for $550. Alongside the seven weeks of auto dirt disposal, the LiDAR navigation, smartphone control, user-customized cleaning jobs, no-go zones, and 3D maps make for a truly autonomous experience.

iRobot Roomba j7+ features:

The world’s smartest cleaning robots just got smarter…and that’s Genius. The Roomba j7+ robot vacuum with Genius technology is thoughtfully designed with you and your specific needs in mind. It avoids objects in its way (including pet waste), it allows for automatic multiple cleanings a day, it empties its bin so you don’t have to and is ready to start cleaning the moment you open the box! It does all of the work, so that you don’t have to!

