Your drink will stay cold all day in this 32-ounce vacuum tumbler at low of $20 (Reg $25), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Buzio Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering two of its insulated water bottles priced from $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 32-ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle for $19.99. Down from $25, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This tumbler features Buzio’s t-shape which lets you have the “largest capacity in a cup holder” with a 32-ounce size. It’s crafted from 100% non-toxic BPA-free plastics and food-grade 18/8 stainless steel, ensuring your cup stays non-reactive with whatever you put inside. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the 32-ounce capacity or T-shape design to fit in a cupholder, then you can opt for a few different models of tumblers to save big. This 30-ounce option includes a straw and cleaner at $14 Prime shipped. You’re taking a hit in capacity here, as it’s 30-ounces instead of 32, but it’ll still be a great choice to bring with you in the car or around the house.

Don’t forget to check out the Auto Joe cordless vacuum that’s on sale for $19 at Amazon, which is down from its normal going rate of $27, today only. Plus, there’s plenty of other car cleaning gear on sale today like pressure washers and other vacuums with prices starting at $7, so be sure to check out our post from earlier today to learn more about how you can keep your car clean.

Buzio 32-ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle features:

The Largest Capacity in the Cup Holder– Our revolutionary T-shape water bottle with its sleek and slim outline fits in any standard cup holder snugly. 32 oz large capacity keeps your adventures running longer.

Temperature Sustained for Up To 2 Days: Unique TempArmour technology inside this BUZIO 32oz water bottle keeps cold drink icy for up to 48 hours and hot beverage steaming up to 24 hours. Excellent sealing lid prevents leakage so that you can just grab and go.

Toxin-free: Crafted with 100% non-toxic BPA-free plastics & durable food-grade 18/8 stainless steel, safe from oxidation and flavor transfer so that your beer and coffee stays true to its taste.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!