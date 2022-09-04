Google’s latest Nest Learning Thermostat now starts from $159 (Reg. $249)

Best Buy is now offering Google’s latest Nest Learning Thermostat for $189.99 shipped. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer amounts to $59 in savings, is $10 under previous mentions, and a new 2022 low. Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route can score a model from Woot right now for $159, delivering an even lower price that hasn’t been bested so far this year. Perfect for ensuring your smart house can handle the fluctuating temperatures this fall as the summer heat wave begins to break, the Nest Learning Thermostat will help automate your climate control settings. It sports one of the more aesthetically-pleasing form-factors on the market, with a touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home. Head below for more.

Ditching the more adaptive features that give the lead deal its Learning name means you can save some extra cash, and Google’s more recent Thermostat at $99.99 is just the solution. This alternative delivers much of the same Assistant control and other smart home functionality as the lead deal without as polished of a design or any of the learning features noted above. But for a more affordable way to bring voice control and the like to your heating and cooling setup, this is a notable solution for those in the Google ecosystem at $30 off the usual price. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

As far as other ways go to upgrade your Assistant setup, right now we’re tracking a discount on a pair of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor models. These are now sitting at $240 for both of them, dropping down from the usual $360 price tag that you’d normally pay in order to deliver the best value of the year.

Nest Learning Thermostat features:

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat: Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!