Outfit your Assistant setup with a pair of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor at $240 (Reg. $360)

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor at $239.98 shipped. Normally fetching $180 each, today’s offer amounts to $120 in savings and matches the all-time low set last on Prime Day. For comparison, we last saw these on sale for $129 each, with today’s offer saving you an extra $18. Featuring a weather-resistant build, Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either, while still enjoying the full benefits of an Assistant-enabled camera. And with two of them, you’ll be able to keep tabs on both the front and back yards, or any other space for that matter. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too. Head below for more.

If the outdoor functionality isn’t a must, going with the standard Google Nest Cam Indoor for $100 might be a better call. Much like you’d gather from its name, the Nest Cam Indoor is meant to be used inside and sports the same 1080p recording functionality as the lead deal with a wired form-factor and more affordable price to match. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Otherwise, just go head on over to our smart home guide. This week has already seen quite a few notable offers go live on everything from additional ways to upgrade the smart home security to more flashy accessories that deck out your shelves and more with immersive and reactive multicolor lighting.

Google Nest Cam Outdoor features:

Nest Cam has built-in intelligence and can tell the difference between a person, animal, and vehicle and send alerts directly through the Google Home app, no subscription required. Easily check in from anywhere 24/7 with 1080p HDR video[1] with night vision, and see what you missed with 3 hours of free event video history; add a Nest Aware subscription (sold separately) for up to 60 days of video history.

