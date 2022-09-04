Clean those tough messes with Rocco & Roxie’s Oxy Stain Remover at 2022 low of $14, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box deals of the Day, Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its pet products at up to 30% off. Leading the way here is the Rocco & Roxie Oxy Stain Remover for $13.98 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $20, this 30% discount marks a new 2022 low price and is the lowest we’ve seen over the past year. The advanced oxygen technology used in this cleaning spray will break up even the toughest of stains. You can also use this oxy cleaner across a variety of surfaces that are water-safe and you can rest assured with its Carpet and Rug Insitute certification. Whether you have a cat, dog, or some other animal, this cleaning spray will fight any stains they leave behind. Head below for more Rocco & Roxie deals.

More Rocco & Roxie deals:

Rocco & Roxie Oxy Stain Remover features:

Accidents happen. After all, dogs are only…canine. And even the best-behaved cats sometimes think outside the litter box. That’s when it’s up to us, as their true best friends, to have the right product on hand to restore peace, love and carpets. In the case of stains—even the deep-set, been-around-for-a-while stains—Rocco & Roxie Oxy Stain Remover is the one to reach for. Its professional-strength formula goes to work at once, releasing active oxygen molecules that break up the gunk. The result: stains lift safely and completely out, leaving carpets, floors, furniture and other surfaces fresh and your beloved pet newly forgiven.

