Samsung’s 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor delivers iMac vibes at $590 (Save $110)

Amazon is now offering the the Samsung M8 AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor for $589.99 shipped. Typically fetching $700, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price to date at $110 off. This beats our previous mention by $10 and comes within $10 of the all-time low set only once before. Arriving with an iMac-inspired design, Samsung’s recently-released M8 Monitor just launched earlier in the spring and delivers a 32-inch 4K HDR10+ panel backed by other notable features. The USB-C connectivity can dish out 65W power to a connected device, and rounds out the package alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 alongside all of the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage. More details below.

Apple-inspired iMac vibes aside, you can score much of the same package for less by going with Samsung’s previous-generation M7 Smart Monitor. This one may not be as sleek of a workstation upgrade, but packs all of the same built-in features like being able to cast content over AirPlay to pulling up Netflix and more natively on the 32-inch panel. That’s all while clocking in at a more affordable $328 going rate.

Otherwise, be sure to check out all of the other Apple savings up for grabs in Best Buy’s Labor Day sale. Through the end of today, you’ll be able to lock-in some notable cash price cuts on everything from official accessories to M1 Macs and much more.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor features:

Everything you need is right in your screen. Watch, work and chat – all without connecting a separate PC – with the Smart Monitor. Your favorite content, productivity and video call apps are built-in for a simpler and more stylish desk setup that’s a joy to use every time.

