Apple’s new iPhone 13/Pro/Max spring collection silicone cases now on sale for $40 (Reg. $49)

Apple is set to take the stage later this week and reveal the iPhone 14 amongst other new releases, and ahead of time Amazon is clearing out Apple’s recently-released spring collection of iPhone 13 series silicone cases. Having first hit the scene back in March, these covers were refreshed in four different colorways, many of which are now starting at $39.99 shipped across iPhone 13/Pro/Max/mini sizes. Down from $49, you’re looking at only the second discounts to date and a match of the all-time low at $9 off.

Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, these silicone offerings protect your iPhone 13 series device with a soft-touch and grippy finish that now comes in one of four styles. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging passthrough, as well. Head below for a full rundown on the new styles.

Apple Silicone iPhone 13 MagSafe Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 13, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

