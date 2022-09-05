Popular Elvira multi-color water bottles now up to 58% off with deals from under $12 (Today only)

Today only, as part its Gold Box Deals of the Day, BQOOL GROUP (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 58% off the popular multi-color Elvira water bottles. One standout offer is on the Elvira One & Half Gallon Motivational Time Marker Water Bottle starting from $11.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $28, this is a solid 58% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. The 128-ounce capacity is joined by a multi-color ombre-like treatment alongside a measuring scale to keep your water intake on track throughout the day. They also ship with an anti-slip protective silicone sleeve, a removable straw, and the carry loop-style handle. Head below for more Elvira water bottle deals.

Today’s Amazon Gold Box sale is filled with price drops on the brand’s vibrant water bottle solutions. You’ll find a range of colorways, sizes, and styles marked down from just under $12 Prime shipped for the rest of the day. hit up this landing page for a quick look at all of the discounted models.

On top of some of our high-tech fitness companion deals, Nike launched its Labor Day sale with up to 50% off a wide range of recent releases as well as an additional 20% off clearance gear. A great time to refresh your workout apparel, there’s everything from running and cross fit footwear to leggings and warmer tops for the soon-to-be much cooler weather and more. Everything is organized for you right here.

Elvira Time Marker Water Bottle features:

With unique inspirational quote and time marker on it, this water bottle is great for measuring your daily intake of water, reminding you stay hydrated and drink enough water throughout the day. A must have for any fitness goals including weight loss and overall health. Large 128 OZ capacity ensures you enjoy one full water bottle/jug without having to refill it frequently.Featured with measuring scale help you check the actual amount of water intake easily and clearly. Wide-mouth opening is easy to fill with ice cubes and clean.

