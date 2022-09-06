Chemical Guys’ 16-piece car wash kit with foam cannon on sale from $76 today (Reg. $128)

Amazon is offering the Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit for $89.40 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Opt for Subscribe & Save to knock the price down to $75.89 for first-time subscribers with the same on-page coupon. Down from a typical price of $128, this marks the best discount that we’ve seen all year. This setup gives you everything needed to properly clean your car at home. That includes the butter wet wax, honeydew snow foam, diablo wheel gel, silk shine dressing, glass cleaner, wipe detailer, detailing bucket, cyclone dirt trap, foam cannon, microfiber wash mitt, and much more. Whether you’re a beginner or professional, this kit is sure to make your next car wash a breeze. Keep reading for more.

If you just need the foam cannon, then consider grabbing this model from Twinkle Star. It’s a great value at $19 and even has a more ergonomic handle to hold with an actual trigger. There are multiple tips included as well for your pressure washer making this a pretty solid setup for the price.

Speaking of pressure washers, if you don’t have one yet then you’re in luck. Today, we found several Sun Joe electric pressure washers on sale from $86.50 in a variety of power ranges. For starters, there’s the new follow-along model on sale for the first time at $170 from its normal $224.50 going rate. Plus, there’s always our Green Deals guide that’s worth checking out if you’re looking for other great ways to save.

Chemical Guys Car Wash Kit features:

Discover the professional detailer’s secret to the perfect scratch-free shine with the chemical guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Kit with Torq Foam Cannon and Bucket This comprehensive kit features everything you need to take your wash to next level, including the game changing Torq Max Foam 8 Foam Cannon. The Arsenal Builder Kit takes you and your detail from start to finish, from windows to wheels to paint, so you can get the cleanest car and brightest shine every time. Effortlessly add gobs of deep gloss. Keep plastic looking modern and new.

