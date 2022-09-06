Sun Joe’s Follow-Along Electric Pressure Washer sees first discount to $170, more from $86.50

Amazon is currently offering the Sun Joe SPX3220 Follow-Along Electric Pressure Washer for $169.99 shipped. Typically going for $224.50, this 24% discount marks the first discount we’ve seen for this pressure washer model. Coming with the wand, 5-quick connect nozzles, and an onboard soap tank, this washer can output a maximum of 2300PSI and up to 1.65 GPM to break through the caked-on dirt and grime on your house or sidewalks. You can select between two pressure modes with the low option providing 1050PSI for everyday grime and the high mode blasting through pretty much anything at 1800PSI. You won’t be held back by this washer as it rolls on its four wheels so you can easily walk around while cleaning. Head below for more Sun Joe deals.

If you've been looking to upgrade your home shop, you can grab the Olympia Tools Multi-Purpose Workbench with Light for $101. This workbench can hold up to 220 pounds on the main tabletop and the shelf can support 44 pounds. There's a built-in power strip as well as included fluorescent light to illuminate your workspace.

Sun Joe SPX3220 Follow-Along Electric Pressure Washer features:

MADE TO MOVE. You Name it, You Aim it, Grime is Gone!® Make your cleaning chores more mobile with the perfectly portable GO ANYWHERE Pressure Washer from Sun Joe. With a compact, lightweight design and sturdy swivel wheels, you’ll be able to clean anywhere around your home with less hassle as you roll from one project to the next! Equipped with a peak-performance 13-amp motor, this portable powerhouse blasts up to 1.6 GPM (with nozzle open at minimum pressure) to quickly eliminate greasy residue from concrete, heavy mildew stains, oil stains, caked-on mud, and other stubborn gunk and grime.

