Light up the dark while camping with Eveready’s 2-pack 360 PRO LED Lanterns down at $9.50

Amazon is now offering the Eveready 360 PRO LED Camping Lantern 2-pack for $9.35 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for this deal. Normally going for $22, this 58% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this bundle. These collapsible lanterns operate off of three AA batteries each, which are included when you pick up this 2-pack, and produce up to 280 lumens when in the lantern mode (fully extended) or 60 lumens when retracted for a directional spotlight. There is even a red night light mode so you can see at night without blinding yourself. These batteries will power the lanterns for 16 continuous hours when in lantern mode, and the hanging hook and magnetic base make positioning these lanterns a breeze. Keep reading for more.

At this new low price, you are unlikely to find a similar quality lantern for less. If you don’t need a full lantern but want some flashlights, you can grab the 2-pack of Eveready LED Flashlights for $5.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you get two flashlights with D batteries to power each for up to 60 hours and operate with a simple push-button switch. The single LED here will provide 25 lumens of directional lighting for when you’re working on your car or getting around your home during a power outage.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. As the cooler and dryer months approach, we’re tracking deals on LEVOIT humidifiers with deals starting from $36 and at up to 20% off. The lead deal here has to be the LEVOIT Classic 300 Lite Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier for $55. This model sports a 6L tank that can cover up to 505-square feet of your space and last for around 60 hours per fill. It is designed to allow folks to “enjoy soothing mist without distracting noises” alongside a rotating nozzle for 360-degree coverage and built-in handles for mobility.

Eveready 360 PRO LED Camping Lantern features:

Brighten any area with the Eveready Collapsible Camping LED Lantern. With convenient top handles, it can be carried as a lantern or collapsed it into a single beam flashlight with side holding handle for up to 91 meters of distance. It delivers 360° of area light with 280 lumens as a lantern and 60 lumens of light as a directional spotlight. Illuminate your path on a hiking or camping trip, light up small spaces during DIY projects, or brighten the inside of your home during a power outage. With red night vision mode, it’s the perfect light for nighttime outdoor activities plus it has a durable construction, heavy-duty base magnet for versatile placement, and optional single base hook for hanging.

