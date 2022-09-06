LEVOIT humidifiers now start from $36: 3L 2-in-1 and smart models up to 20% off at Amazon

With the dryer colder months inbound for many parts of the country, let’s take a look at today’s timely LEVOIT humidifier deals starting from $36. First up we have the LEVOIT Classic 300 Lite Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier in black for $54.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $70 directly from LEVOIT and around $69 at Amazon, this is roughly 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model sports a 6L tank that can cover up to 505-square feet of your space and last for around 60 hours per fill. It is designed to allow folks to “enjoy soothing mist without distracting noises” alongside a rotating nozzle for 360-degree coverage and built-in handles for mobility. Head below for more LEVOIT humidifiers.

LEVOIT humidifier deals:

While we are talking about managing your air quality, be sure to dive into the ongoing price drops on Google’s latest Nest Learning Thermostat. Now marked down from $249 to $190 shipped for a new 2022 low, it can help keep bills down as well as make things even more convenient and comfortable this fall, winter, and into next summer as well. Get a closer look at its capabilities and the complete pricing breakdown in our recent deal coverage.

LEVOIT Classic 300 Lite features:

Perfect for the Whole Family: Covering up to 505 ft² of space, the humidifier’s 6-liter tank lasts up to 60 hours for fewer refills and for more time doing what you love

Easy to Use: Enjoy one-step refills with the humidifier’s top-fill design, and easily clean the water tank with its wide opening.

Silent Operation: Whether you are in your living room, bedroom, or nursery, enjoy soothing mist without distracting noises. With noise levels 30dB or lower, you and your family can go about your days peacefully

Intuitive Design: The simple control knob and 360° rotating nozzle send customized mist to any corner of your room. When it’s time to add more water, use the built-in handles to easily move the water tank to refill

