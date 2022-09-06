Upgrade your TV setup with JBL’s Bar 2.1-Channel Soundbar and Subwoofer at $195

Woot is currently offering the JBL Bar 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $194.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $300, this 35% discount marks a return to the 2022 low price while matching one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in over a year. This same soundbar currently goes for $250 from JBL directly and $295.50 from Amazon. With a total system power of 300W, the JBL Bar 2.1 system puts you in control with built-in Dolby Digital giving you an ”authentic cinematic experience in your home.” The wireless 6.5-inch subwoofer will add that punchy bass that enhances any movie-watching experience as well. A single HDMI port is present here with ARC support alongside Bluetooth wireless connectivity for playing music from your phone. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget but still want to have improved sound over your TV’s built-in speakers, then you may be interested in the VIZIO 2.0 Home Theater Sound Bar for $78. You do lose out on the wireless subwoofer here but those bundles typically run upwards of $100. This soundbar provides a 2.0-channel setup with two full-range speakers to provide “rich, clear sound” with DTS Virtual:X technology making these speakers sound like multiple around you for virtual surround sound. Bluetooth streaming support is built in here as well so you can jam out to your favorite songs while working around the house.

While these soundbars will enhance your TV audio experience, you still may need a headset for your PC. In that case, be sure to check out this deal on the V-MODA x Rolling Stones Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $130, a new Amazon all-time low. The V-MODA x Rolling Stones Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones feature up to 14 hours of battery life with the ability to juice them back up to 100% in 100 minutes. You’ll find dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers and hi-resolution CCAW Japanese coils alongside a metal and vegan leather construction.

JBL Bar 2.1-Channel Soundbar System features:

Designed with a slimmer profile, the full-featured, easy-to-use JBL bar 2.1 features Dolby digital, JBL Surround sound, 300W system power and a wireless 6.5″ Subwoofer to provide balanced sound and deep bass for your movies, music and even video games. Full featured in every sense of the word, it has an HDMI input as well as aux and USB wired connections that enable you to round out your home entertainment options even more. It is also Bluetooth enabled for convenient wireless connections. Further enhanced with JBL soundshift which allows you to instantly switch between sound from your TV and sound from your mobile phone or tablet. You can Moreover control the sound bar with your existing TV remote control, The JBL bar 2.1 clearly raises the bar for sound bars.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!