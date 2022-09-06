Save up to $150 on special edition V-MODA Crossfade 2 wireless headphones at $130

Amazon and Adorama are now offering the V-MODA x Rolling Stones Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones at $129.99 shipped in all three designs. These sets are essentially the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones you know and love just with a small decal on the ear cups. They launched at CES earlier this year for $280 and are now seeing a massive up to $150 price drop. This is a new Amazon all-time low, $70 under the sale price now available directly from V-MODA, and the best we can find. Head over to our hands-on video review for a closer look and down below for more.

Update 9/6 @ 10:53 AM: Amazon is offering the Sennheiser HD 600 Open-Back Hi-Res Headphones for $299.08 shipped. Down from $400, this marks the best price that we’ve tracked in the past several months.

The V-MODA x Rolling Stones Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones feature up to 14 hours of battery life with the ability to juice them back up to 100% in 100 minutes. You’ll find dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers and hi-resolution CCAW Japanese coils alongside a metal and vegan leather construction.

Alongside the brand’s new S-80 wireless headphones that double as personal speakers, V-MODA also just recently unveiled its new flagship Crossfade 3 wireless headphones. Alongside the premium build, they feature improved battery life, enhanced codec support, and options in in Matte Black, Gunmetal Black, and Bronze Black. Take a closer look for yourself right here and then swing by our headphones deal hub for more discounts including AirPods Max from $370.

V-MODA x Rolling Stones Crossfade 2 features:

V-MODA award-winning signature sound (50+ Editors’ Choice Awards) both in wireless mode via Bluetooth technology and wired mode for pure analog and zero latency essential for gamers and DJs Lithium-ion battery provides up to 14 hours of continuous music, entertainment and calls. Recharge it to 100% in 100 minutes thanks to the included elegant V-Micro USB cable; unlimited hours of music in analog wired mode…Dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers and hi-resolution CCAW Japanese coil for Hi-Res Audio certification

