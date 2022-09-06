Save up to $150 on special edition V-MODA Crossfade 2 wireless headphones at $130

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesV-MODA
Reg. $280 $130
v-moda-rolling-stones-crossfade-2-wireless-5

Amazon and Adorama are now offering the V-MODA x Rolling Stones Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones at $129.99 shipped in all three designs. These sets are essentially the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones you know and love just with a small decal on the ear cups. They launched at CES earlier this year for $280 and are now seeing a massive up to $150 price drop. This is a new Amazon all-time low, $70 under the sale price now available directly from V-MODA, and the best we can find. Head over to our hands-on video review for a closer look and down below for more. 

Update 9/6 @ 10:53 AM: Amazon is offering the Sennheiser HD 600 Open-Back Hi-Res Headphones for $299.08 shipped. Down from $400, this marks the best price that we’ve tracked in the past several months.

The V-MODA x Rolling Stones Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones feature up to 14 hours of battery life with the ability to juice them back up to 100% in 100 minutes. You’ll find dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers and hi-resolution CCAW Japanese coils alongside a metal and vegan leather construction. 

Alongside the brand’s new  S-80 wireless headphones that double as personal speakers, V-MODA also just recently unveiled its new flagship Crossfade 3 wireless headphones. Alongside the premium build, they feature improved battery life, enhanced codec support, and options in in Matte Black, Gunmetal Black, and Bronze Black. Take a closer look for yourself right here and then swing by our headphones deal hub for more discounts including AirPods Max from $370

V-MODA x Rolling Stones Crossfade 2 features:

V-MODA award-winning signature sound (50+ Editors’ Choice Awards) both in wireless mode via Bluetooth technology and wired mode for pure analog and zero latency essential for gamers and DJs Lithium-ion battery provides up to 14 hours of continuous music, entertainment and calls. Recharge it to 100% in 100 minutes thanks to the included elegant V-Micro USB cable; unlimited hours of music in analog wired mode…Dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers and hi-resolution CCAW Japanese coil for Hi-Res Audio certification

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
V-MODA

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Olympia’s multi-purpose workbench includes a ligh...
TP-Link’s Kasa 2K Outdoor Security Camera with st...
9to5Toys Daily: September 6, 2022 – Save on M2 MacBoo...
Ozeri’s wood/Japanese steel Knife Block Set with ...
Smartphone Accessories: 10-foot Braided Nylon MFi USB-C...
Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro now up to $200 off sta...
Sony unveils new Gray Camouflage DualSense controller, ...
Merrell’s Flash Sale takes up to 40% off select s...
Load more...
Show More Comments