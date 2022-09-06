Raise a MacBook/laptop up on Nulaxy’s metal stand while it’s down at $20 Prime shipped

Great Z Store (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically closer to $27 or so these days, this is matching the lowest price we have track on this model in the last year and the best we can find. One of the cleaner and more minimal options out there, it is a simple solution that delivers an aluminum alloy stand to hold up your MacBook and other machines between 10 and 16 inches. It can rise your laptop to a more “ergonomic” height off the desktop while providing better air flow and it can be disassembled into three parts for easy transportation if needed. More details below.

A similar option for less is the aluminum LORYERGO Laptop Stand. This one features a comparable setup for $17 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon via Amazon right now. It doesn’t have quite as clean a look if you ask me, but it’s very close and comes in at a few bucks less right now.

Check out these ongoing deals on Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro models if you’re looking for an upgrade, then dive into our hands-on review for the new Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook stand. Featuring a a unique form-factor and an adjustable aluminum build, Twelve South is one of our favorite accessory brands for a reason and you can get a closer look at why we came away impressed with its latest MacBook stand right here.

Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand features:

Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand is compatible with all laptops from 10-16 inches such as MacBook 12/ 13 MacBook Air 13 Macbook Pro 13/ 15 Google Pixelbook Dell XPS HP ASUS Lenovo ThinkPad Acer Chromebook and other notebook PC computer sizes between in 10-16 inches. Made with premium 5mm aluminum alloy this laptop stand is study and is able to support laptop weighing up to 22 lbs (10kg) and with the large rubber pads on the surface it will hold it steady too. We also have pads on the bottom to prevent it from sliding and protecting your laptop from any unwanted harm.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!