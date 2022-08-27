Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros with MagSafe on sale from $1,599 (Save $400)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,599 shipped. Normally fetching $1,999, today’s $400 discount is now down to a new all-time low at $200 under our previous mention. We’ve never seen it anywhere close to the discounted price today, making the high-end machine more affordable than ever.

While the new M2 MacBook Air has been hogging much of the spotlight in the Apple world lately, the higher-end M1 Pro delivers much of the same modern design with an even more capable feature set. Everything starts with the improved 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display that’s backed by the higher-end chip. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

If 14 inches of screen real estate isn’t going to cut it for your mobile workstation, the savings today continue over to Apple’s other M1 Pro-enabled machine. Right now, Amazon and B&H offer the 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,199 with 512GB of storage and the M1 Pro chip. That’s good for $300 in savings from the usual $2,499 going rate and matches the all-time low set once before. Aside from the added pixels on the Liquid Retina Display, you’re looking at much of the same refreshed design with MagSafe charging and all of the other pro features as noted above on the 14-inch model.

All of this week’s other best Apple deals are also now available and still headlined by the all-new M2 MacBook Air. This model is now on sale for one of the very first times and sitting at $1,099. Sporting the new M2 chip, there’s also MagSafe and more at $100 off.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

