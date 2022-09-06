Merrell’s Flash Sale takes up to 40% off select styles with deals from $13

The Merrell Flash Sale takes up to 40% off select styles with deals from $13. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. The Moab Flight Low Sneakers for men are a highlight from this sale and are currently marked down to $84. For comparison, these sneakers are regularly priced at $120. This style is perfect for hiking due to the breathable mesh layer and the outsole has specific grooves to promote traction. With over 260 reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars for Merrell customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Moab Flight Low Sneakers $84 (Orig. $120)
- Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Wide Width $101 (Orig. $145)
- Moab 2 Mid Craft Boots $131 (Orig. $175)
- Moab Speed GORE-TEX Shoes $120 (Orig. $160)
- Agility Peak 4 Sneakers $98 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Antora 2 Eco Dye Sneakers $84 (Orig. $120)
- Bravada Backstrap Sandals $60 (Orig. $85)
- MQM 3 GORE-TEX Sneakers $105 (Orig. $150)
- Agility Peak 4 Eco Dye Sneakers $98 (Orig. $140)
- Terran 3 Cush Post $55 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals..
Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Sale that’s offering up to 55% off boots, slippers, and sneakers.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!