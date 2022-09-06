Merrell’s Flash Sale takes up to 40% off select styles with deals from $13

Ali Smith -
FashionMerrell
40% off from $13

The Merrell Flash Sale takes up to 40% off select styles with deals from $13. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. The Moab Flight Low Sneakers for men are a highlight from this sale and are currently marked down to $84. For comparison, these sneakers are regularly priced at $120. This style is perfect for hiking due to the breathable mesh layer and the outsole has specific grooves to promote traction. With over 260 reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars for Merrell customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Sale that’s offering up to 55% off boots, slippers, and sneakers.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Merrell

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Amazon’s adidas Back to School Sale takes up 50% ...
Olympia’s multi-purpose workbench includes a ligh...
Save up to $150 on special edition V-MODA Crossfade 2 w...
TP-Link’s Kasa 2K Outdoor Security Camera with st...
9to5Toys Daily: September 6, 2022 – Save on M2 MacBoo...
Ozeri’s wood/Japanese steel Knife Block Set with ...
Smartphone Accessories: 10-foot Braided Nylon MFi USB-C...
Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro now up to $200 off sta...
Load more...
Show More Comments