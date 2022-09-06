Ozeri’s wood/Japanese steel Knife Block Set with iPad stand now $27 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon is now offering Ozeri OZK5 Knife Block Set for $26.90 shipped. Regularly $40 at Amazon, this knife block set is now nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at handcrafted blades made of certified Japanese 420J2-grade stainless steel with ABS ridging for “impeccable stability” and a design that is “highly resistant to tarnishing, stains, rust, and odors.” This 5-piece set also ships with a sustainably-sourced rotating Acacia wood knife block that features a handy shelf to double as a tablet or iPad stand for reading recipes or watching videos while cooking. Head below for more details.

There really aren’t very many full-on knife block sets for under $26 we would recommend. If you make do with a particularly casual option, however, this Farberware 22-Piece Triple Rivet High-Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Block does sells for $18 Prime shipped right now on Amazon. It comes with far more kitchen tools, just don’t expect to get the rotating design and tablet stand.

While we are talking kitchen deals, check out the offer we spotted on Chefman’s 8-quart TurboTouch Easy View Air Fryer this morning. Now at least $80 off the going rate and sitting at $50 shipped, this discount will be live for today only at both Amazon and Best Buy. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more cooking deals.

Ozeri OZK5 Knife Block Set features:

Handcrafted blades made of certified Japanese 420J2 grade Stainless-Steel.

Perfectly balanced 430 grade Stainless-Steel composite handles featuring ABS ridging for impeccable stability, control and comfort.

Each knife has an elegant satin finish and is highly resistant to tarnishing, stains, rust and odors.

Set includes an 8″ Chef Knife, 8″ Bread Knife, 8″ Slicing Knife, 5″ Utility Knife and a 3.5″ Paring Knife.

Includes a sustainably-sourced rotating Acacia wood Knife Block with a tablet holder for easy access to your favorite recipe apps, websites and videos.

