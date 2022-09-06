Samsung 1TB T7 Portable SSD with fingerprint reader hits Amazon low at $125 today, plus more

Alongside this morning’s price drops on its EVO microSD cards, Amazon is also offering notable deals on Samsung’s portable solid-state drives. You can land the Samsung 1TB T7 Touch Portable SSD for $124.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is up to $35 or 22% off the going rate and the best we can find. While we have seen it in the $150 range at Amazon throughout this year, this is a new all-time low there. This model features the same 1,050MB/s you get from most of the big brands as well as USB 3.2 tech across included USB type-C and -A cables. The real bonus feature with this particular model is the fingerprint reader and security system it employs that you won’t see on just about any of the competition. Head below for more Samsung portable SSD deals.

While you can score the newer Samsung T7 Shield variant with the rubber shell starting from $110 for the 1TB capacity, Amazon is also delivering deals on the standard 2TB T7 models. Now down at $189.99 shipped in the blue and red colorways, this model typically fetches closer to $220 and as much as $230 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we can find. The specs on this model are essentially the same, just without the fingerprint reader.

For more information on the best portable SSDs out there, you’ll want to swing by our recent feature piece. Samsung and SanDisk hit up our top picks but you’ll also find some notable bang for your buck models from smaller brands that you can save even more cash on while, in some cases, landing better performance. Dive in for a closer look right here.

Samsung 1TB T7 Touch Portable SSD features:

Fingerprint Security: Ssd With Fingerprint And Password Security

Blazing Fast Storage: Reads Up To 1,050 Mb/S / Writes Up To 1 000 Mb/S. Transfers Files Nearly 9.5X Faster Than Hard Drives

Led Status Indicator: The T7 Touch Features An Led Square That Illuminates To Keep You Informed Of What Your Ssd Is Doing At A Glance

Built Strong: Shock-Resistant And Withstands Drops From 6Ft

