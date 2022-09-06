Samsung 1TB T7 Portable SSD with fingerprint reader hits Amazon low at $125 today, plus more

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesSamsung
Reg. $160 $125

Alongside this morning’s price drops on its EVO microSD cards, Amazon is also offering notable deals on Samsung’s portable solid-state drives. You can land the Samsung 1TB T7 Touch Portable SSD for $124.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is up to $35 or 22% off the going rate and the best we can find. While we have seen it in the $150 range at Amazon throughout this year, this is a new all-time low there. This model features the same 1,050MB/s you get from most of the big brands as well as USB 3.2 tech across included USB type-C and -A cables. The real bonus feature with this particular model is the fingerprint reader and security system it employs that you won’t see on just about any of the competition. Head below for more Samsung portable SSD deals. 

While you can score the newer Samsung T7 Shield variant with the rubber shell starting from $110 for the 1TB capacity, Amazon is also delivering deals on the standard 2TB T7 models. Now down at $189.99 shipped in the blue and red colorways, this model typically fetches closer to $220 and as much as $230 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we can find. The specs on this model are essentially the same, just without the fingerprint reader. 

For more information on the best portable SSDs out there, you’ll want to swing by our recent feature piece. Samsung and SanDisk hit up our top picks but you’ll also find some notable bang for your buck models from smaller brands that you can save even more cash on while, in some cases, landing better performance. Dive in for a closer look right here

Samsung 1TB T7 Touch Portable SSD features:

  • Fingerprint Security: Ssd With Fingerprint And Password Security
  • Blazing Fast Storage: Reads Up To 1,050 Mb/S / Writes Up To 1 000 Mb/S. Transfers Files Nearly 9.5X Faster Than Hard Drives
  • Led Status Indicator: The T7 Touch Features An Led Square That Illuminates To Keep You Informed Of What Your Ssd Is Doing At A Glance
  • Built Strong: Shock-Resistant And Withstands Drops From 6Ft

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LEVOIT humidifiers now start from $36: 3L 2-in-1 and sm...
Amazon’s adidas Back to School Sale takes up 50% ...
Olympia’s multi-purpose workbench includes a ligh...
Save up to $150 on special edition V-MODA Crossfade 2 w...
TP-Link’s Kasa 2K Outdoor Security Camera with st...
9to5Toys Daily: September 6, 2022 – Save on M2 MacBoo...
Ozeri’s wood/Japanese steel Knife Block Set with ...
Smartphone Accessories: 10-foot Braided Nylon MFi USB-C...
Load more...
Show More Comments