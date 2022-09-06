Samsung’s popular EVO Select microSD cards fall to new lows: 512GB hits $47, more from $20

Amazon is now offering the Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSD card for $46.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60 these days, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, beats our previous mention by $8, and is a new Amazon all-time low. Also on sale today is the 256GB capacity, which is now marked down to $19.99 from its usual $28 going rate to deliver the best price yet. Stepping up to 130MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest lineup of EVO Select microSD cards deliver improved performance of the previous-generation storage with the same compact form-factor. Still perfect for using in everything from DLSR and action cameras like the new DJI Action 2 to your Nintendo Switch and more, these are capable of U3 class 10 speeds for 4K recording. Get a closer look in our recent hands-on review and then head below for more.

When it comes to making out for less cash, Samsung’s latest EVO Select memory cards really are some of the best values out there. You’ll pay more for most other comparable microSD offerings out there, making the lead deal worth considering to grab upwards of 512GB of storage. Though if you can live with a lower capacity, going with the 64GB model means you can walk away with some extra cash in your pocket thanks to a $12 price tag.

For a more traditional (and affordable) flash drive option, last week’s roundup is still live with models ranging from just $6 up to the more modern USB 3.2 Gen 1 2022 releases at $50 shipped. You’ll find options from Kingston, Samsung, Lexar, and more marked down right here.

More on the Samsung EVO Select microSD cards:

The Micro SD Memory Card EVO Select + Adapter gives you the freedom to do more. Store huge files, load games, and download the latest apps at lightning-fast speeds. Plus, it’s designed to be incredibly durable, resistant to water, high temperatures, magnets & more. All with the performance and reliability you expect from the world’s #1 flash memory brand.

