ASUS’ latest 29.5-inch UltraWide 1080p 220Hz Gaming Monitor sees first drop to $381.50, more

Amazon is now offering the latest ASUS ROG Strix 29.5-inch 21:9 UltraWide 1080p 220Hz Gaming Monitor for $381.60 shipped. Normally going for $449, this $67.50 in savings marks the first discount we’ve seen and the new all-time low price. Featuring NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and ASUS’ Extreme Low Blur Sync technology, you will experience next to no tearing or ghosting while gaming. This monitor will also run at an overclocked 220Hz refresh rate to give you even more frame to react to enemies quickly. You’ll get HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 ports to use for your computer and consoles plus a built-in USB-C hub. You can even mount a camera to the monitor directly with the built-in 1/4-inch socket. Head below for more monitor deals.

More monitor deals:

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub after checking out these monitor deals for more on hardware and peripherals. We’re currently tracking a Gold Box deal on ASUS PC gaming peripherals with deals starting from $22. The deals range from mice to motherboards to headsets like the ROG Strix Impact II Gundam Edition Mouse and the ROG Maximus Z690 Motherboard.

ASUS ROG Strix 29.5-inch UltraWide 1080 220Hz Gaming Monitor features:

ASUS Fast IPS technology allows the display to turn on and off, up to four times faster than conventional IPS panels, giving XG309CM a 1ms GTG response time and little-to-no smearing or motion blur.

Delivers a seamless, tear-free gaming experience by enabling VRR by default on NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10-Series and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-Series graphics cards.

ASUS Shadow Boost technology clarifies dark areas of the game world without overexposing brighter areas — improving overall viewing while also making it easier to spot enemies hidden in dark areas of the map.

