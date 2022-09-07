HyperX’s new budget-friendly Cloud Stinger 2 PC gaming headset now available at just $50

If you’ve been looking for a quality PC gaming headset that won’t break the bank, then the latest HyperX release, the Cloud Stinger 2, is sure to impress. Coming in at $50, this headset features DTX Headphone:X Spatial Audio for “improved 3D audio spatialization and localization accuracy.” On top of that, it weighs under 300g and utilizes large 50mm drivers to deliver “cleaner audio.” Sound intriguing? Let’s take a closer look below.

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is budget-friendly and feature-packed

Coming in at $50, the latest HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 headset is a great successor to its predecessor, delivering premium features at a budget-friendly price. You’ll find that the Cloud Stinger 2 improves on the original Cloud Stinger design to be more ergonomic, comfortable, and feature-packed.

“Bringing a new and improved addition to our popular selection of Stinger headsets, we are excited to expand the lineup with the Cloud Stinger 2,” said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. “Offering another top-quality headset option packed with impressive features for both function and comfort, Cloud Stinger 2 stays true to its lightweight predecessors’ quality and comfort at a low price point – now with DTS Headphone:X audio for more enhanced in-game immersion.”

This refreshed design allows the Cloud Stinger 2 to be used by a wider range of gamers with a variety of needs. The less-than-300g weight means that it won’t get too heavy during longer gaming sessions, and the large earcups can rotate 90 degrees for an adaptive fit. There’s 50mm drivers in tow like we mentioned which deliver “cleaner audio” than before, and the easy-access audio controls on the earcup make it simple to change the volume or pause music. Plus, the noise-cancelling microphone has a swivel-to-mute function so you never have to worry whether teammates can hear you or not.

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is available to purchase today at $49.99 and is already shipping to customers.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s great to see that HyperX is continuing to keep its head in both the budget-focused and high-end space. The Cloud Stinger 2 is perfect for those who want premium features without dropping hundreds on a headset. Sure, it might not have active noise cancelling capabilities, wireless connectivity, or a plethora of software-side EQ functions. But, in the end, this will deliver a solid audio experience that will allow you the ability to communicate with teammates and know where an enemy is as they approach, which is all you really need when gaming.

