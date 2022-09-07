Incipio iPhone 14 cases: 3 new MagSafe models, 100% plant-based options, and more

The Incipio iPhone 14 case collection has arrived. One of the more popular options in the price range with 9to5Toys users last year, the collection features a range of models returning from 2021’s offerings with new form-factors to fit all of Apple’s latest handsets as well as some fresh new designs to add some interest to the lineup. Incipio is once again focused on environmentally-friendly manufacturing as all of its cases for “iPhone 14 series are made with sustainable materials and antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria (excluding Organicore).” Hit the jump for a closer look at the brand’s latest.

Incipio’s new iPhone 14 case collection

This year’s Incipio lineup delivers newly-shaped versions of some of its mainstay designs for Apple’s latest, including the Grip, Duo, and Organicore models made from 100% plant-based materials. But you’ll find some brand new models getting introduced for the first time this year as well. Those include the Forme that features “nature-inspired designs with soothing colors, blurred lines, and translucency,” the AeroGrip with “innovative raised exterior leverage wings” for added 16-foot drop protection, and the Idol, an “all-new minimalistic, clear case with color accents, ultra-slim construction and improved Impact Struts technology.” All of the new designs include MagSafe-ready models, much like the rest of the iPhone 14 updated variants outside of the latest Organicore cases.

Incipio Forme and Forme for MagSafe – $39.99 – $49.99

Be You. Find Your Forme. Debuting with the iPhone 14 range, Forme is an all-new genderful case collection designed for the consumer that values self-expression and inclusivity. These slim, protective cases feature nature-inspired designs with soothing colors, blurred lines, and translucency. Express your uniqueness while protecting your device from 10-foot drops.

AeroGrip for MagSafe – $59.99

The best way to prevent damage is to prevent drops. Designed through extensive ergonomic research and testing for superior usage and grip, AeroGrip is a first of its kind design with innovative raised exterior leverage ‘wings’ that improve support and grip for a more comfortable, in-hand feel. AeroGrip also protects against 16-foot drops and features 2x camera lens drop protection and boasts redesigned Impact Struts technology featuring staggered hexagons that provides maximum coverage and multiple levels of impact absorption. Available exclusively at Verizon and Incipio.com.

Incipio Idol and Idol for MagSafe – $44.99 – $54.99

An all-new minimalistic, clear case with color accents, ultra-slim construction and improved Impact Struts technology. Thoughtfully designed to include all the essential features, Idol is the everything you need, nothing you don’t, case. Perfect for the on-the-go, stylish consumer looking for protection without distraction. Idol and Idol for MagSafe are packed with essential features to protect your device against 14-foot drops.

Grip and Grip for MagSafe – $44.99 – $54.99

Developed through extensive ergonomic research and testing, Incipio’s advanced Grip case features re-engineered tactile X grips on the sides of the case for maximum no-slip hold. Grip’s dual-layer, one-piece construction and new Impact Struts technology protect against 14-foot drops.

Incipio Duo and Duo for MagSafe – $34.99 – $44.99

Incipio’s tried and true two-piece slim case offers 12-foot drop protection, now with a new, soft-touch texture and latest Impact Struts technology. Made with sustainable materials, Duo and Duo for MagSafe are the next evolutionary step for dual-layer defense, delivering protection you can feel good about for both your phone and the environment.

Organicore Clear – $44.99

The first 100% plant-based, compostable, co-molded clear case for those who want to show off their device naturally. Organicore Clear delivers slim and sleek eco-friendly protection from drops up to 14 feet.

Organicore – $39.99

Made from plants and 100% compostable, Organicore delivers naturally tough protection with new Impact Struts technology protecting against 8-foot drops, textured grips for a better hold, and raised edge screen protection.

