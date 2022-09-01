Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air lands at $1,099 with rare Amazon discount (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering one of the very first price cuts on Apple’s all-new 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. Right now the entry-level 8GB/256GB Midnight model has dropped to $1,099 shipped. That’s down from the usual $1,199 it typically fetches and marks the only time we’ve seen Amazon offer up any savings. At $100 off, today’s offer is a new all-time low overall, as well.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

Over at Amazon, you can still save $200 on the M2 MacBook Pro. This configuration steps up to a more powerful package thanks to the built-in active cooling, but ditches the more unique colorways and MagSafe charging found on the M2 Air. Still, from $1,149 down from the usual $1,299 or more price tag, there’s some added savings here for those who do need the power.

All of the week’s other best deals are now up for grabs over in our Apple guide. The savings are just now getting started, though there are some notable price cuts to kick things off by way of refurbished M1 iMac discounts on Woot. Now starting at $1,190 across various configurations, there is up to $329 in savings on Grade A renewed models. So if you’ve been waiting for Apple’s latest desktop machine to be a bit more affordable, these price cuts deliver some of the best going rates to date.

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

