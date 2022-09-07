Hands-on: Growatt’s very first portable power station arrives with new Infinity 1500 [Video]

Leaving the comfort of its well-known status in the residential energy market, Growatt is now branching out into the consumer side of things with the debut of its new portable power station. Launching today as the Growatt Infinity 1500, the new release packs an impressive 1,512Wh capacity alongside versatile assortment of ports in a portable package ready to juice up the campsite and more this fall.

Growatt Infinity 1500 launches as brand’s first portable power station

Applying its more business-facing knowhow to the consumer space, Growatt is now out with its first consumer power station. The Infinity 1500 fittingly lives up to its name thanks to the internal 1,512Wh battery capacity, and backs that with a portable design that has two handles at the top for easy transportation. How does it stack up compared to the competition?

Portable power stations are always an ideal solution just for having some extra energy on-hand to battle power outages and the like, but you can also put them to work for more fun tasks, too. The Growatt Infinity 1500 is of course no different, and we found it to be up to the task in our hands-on time with the power station.

The 1,512Wh capacity found on the Growatt Infinity 1500 makes it a more than capable solution for powering your campsite or tailgate, as well as just bringing with you on mobile photoshoots and the like. The actual energy capacity is just the start, though, as you’ll also find an ample amount of ports to handle powering just about anything.

In total, you’re looking at a total of 12 different ways to plug in gadgets and appliances. We’ll start with the most capable ports off the bat, with four AC outlets on the left hand side that can deliver up to 2,000W of output. You’ll also find a car socket plug beneath. Moving over to the front of the portable power station reveals some of the more smartphone-friendly offerings; there’s notably a pair of standard 2.4A USB-A ports which come joined by two 18W USB-A Fast Charge offerings. And for more power-hungry devices, you’ll find some USB-C PD slots to round out the package.

Growatt is also delivering another mobile-first inclusion that many of the competition lack in the form of an integrated Qi charging pad. Located right on the top, you can just lay down your smartphone to start juicing it up while other appliances draw power from the various ports. Everything can also double as a UPS for usage at home, too.

Though one of the most exciting features of the Growatt Infinity 1500 is that thanks to a built-in power inverter, it can be refueled from a typical AC outlet in as little as two hours, making it easy to juice up just hours before needing to hit the road. And for those who plan on taking the power station completely off-grid, just two and a half hours can be enough to top off the battery when plugged into solar panels.

Best of all, right now for a limited time, you can lock-in a special launch discount on the all-new release. Courtesy of the official Growatt Portable site, its new Infinity 1500 is seeing a $200 discount for early adopters looking to bring the power station on their fall adventures. This offer is live through September 14, so be sure to act fast!

