Sabrent’s 7GB/s 1TB Rocket 4 Plus M.2 NVMe SSD nears Amazon low at $120 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD for $119.99 shipped. Down from $150, this 20% discount marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time for this drive at Amazon. For further comparison, the lowest price that we’ve seen it go for is $100 back in April. Ready to take your setup to the next level, this M.2 NVMe SSD packs a read and write speed of up to 7,000MB/s. Not only does it support being used in a desktop or laptop, but it also packs full compatibility with the PlayStation 5 should you need to swap your internal drive out. On top of that, being an M.2-style drive, you won’t have to run any cords or cables in order to use this drive, making for a cleaner build all around. Keep reading for more.

If you need mass storage that’s not as fast, consider picking up this Seagate 4TB desktop 3.5-inch HDD for $68 at Amazon. That’s just $17 per TB, while today’s deal is $120 per TB of storage. Sure, this Seagate drive will max out around 100MB/s, while the Sabrent above will hit 7GB/s. But, at the end of the day, if you need mass storage for backing up photos, videos, and more, then Seagate’s HDD is a solid choice all around.

Do you need a drive with a built-in heatsink to keep cool during prolonged data transfers? That’s where both Samsung’s and WD’s latest drives come in. On sale from $130, there are multiple drives and storage options to choose from in our roundup from yesterday. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find all the other ways to upgrade your rig on a budget.

Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe SSD features:

The Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 PLUS NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD Extreme Performance Solid State Drive (SB-RKT4P-1TB) delivers all the advantages of flash disk technology with PCIe Gen4.0 x4 interface. Based on TLC NAND Flash memory, its performance speeds can reach up to 7000 MB/s (read) and 5300 MB/s (write) when using a PCIe Gen4 motherboard. Using a PCIe Gen3 Motherboard Speeds will reach up to 3400 MB/s. Power consumption is much lower than traditional hard drives, making it the best embedded solution for new systems. The Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4+ Nvme PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal SSD was designed using PCIe 4.0 which allows for speeds of up to 7000 MB/s (read) and 5300 MB/s (write), significantly faster than PCIe 3.0.

