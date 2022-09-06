Samsung’s 7,100MB/s Gen4 1TB PC and PS5 heatsink SSD hits new Amazon low at $130

Update: Amazon is now offering the officially licensed WD_BLACK 2TB SN850 NVMe Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for PS5 at new all-time lows. The 1TB model is now down at $149.99 and the 2TB is going for $259.99 shipped. Regularly $180 and $300, both models are at the lowest we can find and the best we have seen on Amazon. Features include up to 7000MB/s and an M.2 design specially licensed for PS5.

Now joining this morning’s deals on microSD cards and portable SSDs, Amazon is offering the 1TB Samsung 980 PRO PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for $129.99 shipped. This one launched in October 2021 at $250 before simmering down to the $160 range in 2022 and, now, landing at a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it is selling for the same price the 980 PRO without the heatsink is listed at. Ready to upgrade your battlestation and, as you’ll know from our how-to review, your PlayStation 5 with a PCIe 4.0 interface and a nickel-coated treatment for additional heat control. This one can move data at up to 7,100MB/s and you can get a detailed breakdown of what to expect right here. Head below for more.

If you can make do with a 500GB solution, we are also still tracking a solid new Amazon all-time low on the CORSAIR MP600 PRO variant that clocks in with the same speed rating as today’s featured offer. It is currently on sale for $77 shipped, but there’s no telling how long this rock-bottom price might last for.

Just remember, Samsung also just recently unleashed the details on its latest model internal SSDs with the new 990 PRO lineup. Seeing improvements across the board, including the up to 7,450MB/s transfer rates, this one also packs in some RBG LED lighting to shine through your battlestation case. Get a closer look in our launch coverage from last month.

Samsung 980 PRO PCIe Gen 4 features:

NEXT-LEVEL PERFORMANCE W/MAXIMUM HEAT CONTROL: The integrated heatsink disperses heat to maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control, preventing downtime from overheating on Playstation 5 and PCs

MAXIMUM SPEED: Powered by an in-house controller designed to harmonize the flash memory components and the interface for top speed – with a PCIe 4.0 interface that’s 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and 12x faster than Samsung SATA SSDs

A WINNING COMBINATION: Achieve fully immersive gameplay with sustained high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications in gaming, graphics, data analytics, and more

