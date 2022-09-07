Spigen’s iPhone 14 case collection arrives from $14 with new models at up to 10% off

The new Spigen iPhone 14 case collection is beginning to emerge. After featuring and getting to go hands-on with its previous-generation Apple handset cases, Spigen is easily one of the best options in the $14 to $30 price range, and its latest designs for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max have now arrived. Alongside its mainstay designs making a return for this year’s models, it is also introducing the new Rugged Armor MagFit with a revamped design alongside options like the Cryo Armor that features a high-tech look made to dissipate device heat. Head below for a closer look at the now live Spigen iPhone 14 case collection.

Spigen iPhone 14 case collection

You’ll find some of our favorite models now available for purchase (or pre-order) listed below and you can expect even more to be coming down the pipeline over the coming week. In fact, just about all of the models mentioned below are now between 5 and 10% off the regular MSRP via the brand’s official Amazon storefront.

Tough Armor MagFit $30

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

Magnet integrated shock absorption case

Raised lip to protects screen and camera

Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press

Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption

Ultra Hybrid MagFit $25

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

Magnet integrated shock absorption clear PC back case

Raised lip to protects screen and camera

Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press

Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption

Rugged Armor MagFit $24

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

Revamped design for its 10th anniversary. More rugged look and feel with corner bumpers and our special impact absorbing foam. We also closed up the center hole this year.

Spigen iPhone 14 Cryo Armor Case $23

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

Making its debut for the iPhone series this year, the Cryo Armor lands in the Spigen iPhone 14 case collection with a design to help dissapate device heat using the properties of graphite and silicone.

Ultra Hybrid $15

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

Hybrid technology that is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back

Crystal clear transparency flaunts original phone design

Raised bezels lift screen and camera off flat surfaces

Pronounced buttons are easy to feel and press, while large cutouts fit most cables

Ultra Hybrid MagFit Zero:One $26

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

Magnet integrated shock absorption clear PC back case

Raised lip to protects screen and camera

Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press

Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption

Liquid Crystal $15

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

Slim, form-fitted and lightweight

Durable anti-slip TPU keeps your phone lightweight and easy to install

Reinforced buttons to promise quick responsiveness

Single, flexible layer provides hassle-free application

The Spigen iPhone 14 case collection doesn’t stop there. you can expect even more options and models to come available throughout the day and into next week. There are few new designs from the brand, like the Silicone Fit MagFit and the Silicone Fit MagFit with a reinforced camera protection slide cover, the anti-slip matte surface, and military-grade protection, to be released next week.

Stay locked to 9to5Toys for all of the upcoming Spigen iPhone 14 case models alongside a host of the other best brands out there to protect your new handset.

