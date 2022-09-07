Spigen’s iPhone 14 case collection arrives from $14 with new models at up to 10% off

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesNewsSpigen
10% off From $14
Spigen iPhone 14 case collection

The new Spigen iPhone 14 case collection is beginning to emerge. After featuring and getting to go hands-on with its previous-generation Apple handset cases, Spigen is easily one of the best options in the $14 to $30 price range, and its latest designs for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max have now arrived. Alongside its mainstay designs making a return for this year’s models, it is also introducing the new Rugged Armor MagFit with a revamped design alongside options like the Cryo Armor that features a high-tech look made to dissipate device heat. Head below for a closer look at the now live Spigen iPhone 14 case collection.

Spigen iPhone 14 case collection 

You’ll find some of our favorite models now available for purchase (or pre-order) listed below and you can expect even more to be coming down the pipeline over the coming week. In fact, just about all of the models mentioned below are now between 5 and 10% off the regular MSRP via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. 

Tough Armor MagFit $30

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

  • Magnet integrated shock absorption case
  • Raised lip to protects screen and camera
  • Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press
  • Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption

Ultra Hybrid MagFit $25

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

  • Magnet integrated shock absorption clear PC back case
  • Raised lip to protects screen and camera
  • Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press
  • Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption

Rugged Armor MagFit $24

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

Revamped design for its 10th anniversary. More rugged look and feel with corner bumpers and our special impact absorbing foam. We also closed up the center hole this year.

Spigen iPhone 14 Cryo Armor Case $23

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

Making its debut for the iPhone series this year, the Cryo Armor lands in the Spigen iPhone 14 case collection with a design to help dissapate device heat using the properties of graphite and silicone.

Ultra Hybrid $15

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

  • Hybrid technology that is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back
  • Crystal clear transparency flaunts original phone design
  • Raised bezels lift screen and camera off flat surfaces
  • Pronounced buttons are easy to feel and press, while large cutouts fit most cables

Ultra Hybrid MagFit Zero:One $26

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

  • Magnet integrated shock absorption clear PC back case
  • Raised lip to protects screen and camera
  • Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press
  • Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption

Liquid Crystal $15

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

  • Slim, form-fitted and lightweight
  • Durable anti-slip TPU keeps your phone lightweight and easy to install
  • Reinforced buttons to promise quick responsiveness
  • Single, flexible layer provides hassle-free application

The Spigen iPhone 14 case collection doesn’t stop there. you can expect even more options and models to come available throughout the day and into next week. There are few new designs from the brand, like the Silicone Fit MagFit and the Silicone Fit MagFit with a reinforced camera protection slide cover, the anti-slip matte surface, and military-grade protection, to be released next week. 

Stay locked to 9to5Toys for all of the upcoming Spigen iPhone 14 case models alongside a host of the other best brands out there to protect your new handset. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
News Spigen

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Coach’s fashion-forward Italian leather and canva...
Lenovo’s latest Go Wireless Vertical Mouse with c...
Incipio iPhone 14 cases: 3 new MagSafe models, 100% pla...
Nomad refreshes popular leather case collection for App...
Android app deals of the day: Cytus II, DEEMO Reborn, C...
ESR debuts new affordable MagSafe HaloLock iPhone 14 ca...
Get the best value for your iPhone trade-in following A...
Moment updates popular MagSafe photography case for iPh...
Load more...
Show More Comments