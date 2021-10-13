Tested: Spigen’s iPhone 13 Ultra Hybrid Mag is one of the best clear cases yet, now at $19

Today, we are diving in headfirst with a hands-on look at the new Spigen iPhone 13 Ultra Hybrid Mag case. This case joins the rest of the wide-ranging Spigen iPhone 13 lineup, including its MagSafe-ready Armor Case with Air Cushion we reviewed previously, as the brand’s clear, magnetic offering boasting that all too familiar MagSafe logo on the back. While we have seen our fair share of similar-looking cases from other brands, it’s time to see how Spigen’s clear iPhone 13 Ultra Hybrid Mag case stacks up in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

Spigen iPhone 13 Ultra Hybrid Mag Case review

The new Spigen iPhone 13 Ultra Hybrid Mag case comes in three colorways: clear, black, and rose crystal with a regular $45 price tag. However, for the purposes of this review, we are specifically looking at the clear model that is now available for $19 Prime shipped at Amazon.

This year’s Ultra Hybrid Mag – made of thermoplastic polyurethene and polycarbonate – features a mostly transparent design to show off your iPhone 13. It has the same clicky button covers found on the Armor Case as well as raised bezels to protect your display and back-side camera sensor array.

It also sports the brand’s Air Cushion technology (small, visible air bubbles in the corners) to protect against bumps and falls with “Mil-grade certified drop protection.” While I haven’t had the case long enough to say for sure, according to Spigen it is made from an anti-yellowing blue resin “for longer-lasting clarity with a rigid back.”

Completely ready for wireless Qi charging, you’ll also notice that MagSafe logo along the back denoting its compatibility with Apple’s magnetic charging system.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Built-in magnetic ring for strengthened MagSafe connections

Crystal clear transparency flaunts original phone design

Raised bezels lift screen and camera off flat surfaces

Pronounced buttons with tactile feedback and added detailing

Mil-grade certified drop protection with Air Cushion Technology

Anti-yellow blue resin for longer-lasting clarity with a rigid back

9to5Toys’ Take

Spigen’s iPhone 13 Ultra Hybrid Mag case sits somewhere between the particularly thin, barely-there clear cases and those with the thick chunky bezels – it’s not the most protective option out there but it will certainly provide more peace of mind than a truly minimalist option. For this reason (and others), it is easily among my favorite clear iPhone 13 cases thus far. The fit is snug, it’s simple to get the phone in and out, all ports are left entirely accessible, and it employs the same best-in-class button covers we found on the Spigen Armor Case.

In terms of branding, this is quite a clean option as well. There is what I would consider a subtle and tasteful “Spigen” logo tracing down the side edge of the case on one side. While I would have personally preferred to have done without this, it doesn’t bother me, and you likely won’t even notice it unless you’re particularly sensitive to this kind of thing (like I am). There is, however, what I can only assume is a completely pointless line of text reading “Air Cushion Technology” along the top edge of the bezel. Again not a huge deal, but I could have done without it.

Unlike some of the iPhone 13 cases we have come across this year claiming to be MagSafe-friendly that sort of weren’t, the Spigen iPhone 13 Ultra Hybrid Mag case absolutely is MagSafe compatible. The magnetic connection to both first and third-party MagSafe charging pucks is rock solid and particularly strong. The Qi wireless charging experience has also been flawless.

Needless to say, if you’re in the market for a clear iPhone 13 case with a rock-solid magnetic connection that will also protect against drops, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag is one of the best in the game. While the regular $45 tag is beyond overpriced in my opinion, this case is regularly available on Amazon for $19 Prime shipped, much like the rest of the Spigen iPhone 13 case lineup.

