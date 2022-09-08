Amazon discounts AirPods 3 to $150 following Apple’s Far Out event (Save $29)

Chugging along into Apple event week, Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the latest AirPods 3. Right now you can score the latest earbuds for $149.99 shipped at Amazon, which drops down from the usual $179 price tag. We’ve largely seen these out of stock or at full price over the past few months, with today’s discount providing a notable chance to lock-in $29 in savings. This matches our previous mention and is the lowest since we saw them hit $140 in July for a day.

If you’re not sold on the new AirPods Pro 2, Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Head below for more.

As notable as some of the new inclusions this time around are, there’s still something to be said for just how good of a value the previous-generation AirPods 2 still are. These are a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game, even if you’re missing out on MagSafe charging and Spatial Audio support. Even so, the $100 price tag may deliver enough in the way of adding savings to be worth those trade-offs.

Then be sure to go check out the latest from Bose, which dropped right in the middle of Apple’s Far Out event yesterday. Interrupting the AirPods Pro 2 debut, the new QuietComfort II earbuds arrive with plenty of notable features aimed at taking on Apple’s latest, including improved ANC, personalized audio, and a noticeably smaller form-factor.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

