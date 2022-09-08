Apple Watch SE is the most affordable way to run watchOS 9 with Amazon discount to $240

Apple took the wraps off its newest wearables yesterday, and for those who aren’t quite impressed, Amazon is rolling out a notable discount on an existing model to get you in on the fitness tracking for less. Right now, Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS has dropped to $239.99 shipped. That’s down from the original $309 price tag and beats the price of the new Apple Watch SE 2 by $39.

The original Apple Watch SE arrives at the most affordable price point of a wearable sold by Apple now that supports the soon-to-be released watchOS 9. It delivers many of the same fitness tracking features as the more flagship end of Apple’s lineup, with an integrated heart rate sensor sitting underneath the Retina OLED display. While there isn’t a blood/oxygen sensor, you’ll still find a swim-proof design, integration with Fitness+, and everything else that users have come to love about Apple Watch. Head below for more.

Compared to the new Apple Watch SE 2, the original is lacking some of the more recent features you’d expect from a second-generation model. Those can largely be summed up with water-resistance up to 50 meters, as well as the inclusion of a new heart rate sensor and fall detection. But if those features aren’t worth paying an extra $39, you’re still getting a solid wearable that runs the latest software from Apple by going with the lead deal.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!