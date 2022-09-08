Arcade1Up’s Marvel Pinball Machine now $250 off at $500 shipped, plus cabinets from $157

Best Buy is now offering the Arcade1Up Marvel Pinball Machine for $499.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at Kohl’s for $500 with $100 in Kohl’s cash. Regularly $750 and currently fetching as much as $850 via GameStop, this is at least $250 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. An epic addition to just any game room that has the space for it, this model is covered in Marvel artwork, light-up back glass, a 23.8-inch LCD playfield, and a 7.5-inch LCD score screen. It packs 10 games featuring just about all of your favorite Marvel and X-Men characters alongside haptic touch flippers, “real feel” tilt and nudge action, built-in speakers, and adjustable metal legs. Head below for more details and Arcade1Up deals.

If you prefer to do your gaming on mobile, we just recently took a hands-on look at PowerA’s new MOGA XP5-i Plus Apple Arcade and cloud gaming controller. Delivering a more familiar form-factor by comparison to some of those wrap-around models we have seen from PowerA and Razer (here’s our video review of the new Kishi iPhone edition), it comes along with the brand’s mobile gaming clip to attach your iPhone directly to the top of the controller for an ergonomic approach to gaming on the go. You can get a closer look at the user experience in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

Take a trip into the Marvel world all over again, but this time, in digital pinball form! This Marvel Pinball machine features tons of your favorite superheroes and villains for you to play around with. Built-in haptic feedback, accelerometer, nudges, and tilts, all of the classic pinball action is here and feels as good as ever! With 10 great Marvel titles packed in, you will have tons of hero work to do!

