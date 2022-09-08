CORSAIR K100 AIR is its thinnest keyboard yet with 200-hour battery life

Today, CORSAIR is introducing an all-new ultra-thin wireless mechanical keyboard dubbed the K100 AIR. This new high-performance keyboard is CORSAIR’s thinnest ever. It’s designed to deliver “versatile connectivity options” and meet the needs of both gamers and productivity consumers alike. At just 11mm thin at the slimmest point, the K100 AIR form CORSAIR delivers a minimal aesthetic perfect for modern setups. Sound interesting? Well, it launches in under a month on October 4. Keep reading for more.

CORSAIR K100 AIR releases October 4

CORSAIR has long been in the keyboard game, but other manufacturers have beat them to the punch on making ultra-thin keyboards. Well, that all changes today. The K100 AIR is the latest from CORSAIR, and it offers three different connectivity options including the brand’s SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS 2.4GHz dongle, Bluetooth, and USB wired for both PC and Mac. Should you opt for the USB wired option, there’s an 8,000Hz hyper-polling mode that lets you enjoy the “most responsive gaming performance” CORSAIR can offer.

Should you choose to use it wirelessly, the battery will last up to 50 hours with RGB backlighting on and up to 200 hours with it off, meaning that you can go for “more than a week at a time between charges” according to CORSAIR. Speaking of using it wirelessly, you’ll find that this keyboard can switch between connections on your PC, laptop, tablet, and more with the press of a key. There are also four fully programmable macro keys which lets you perform complex actions with a single keypress.

The CORSAIR K100 AIR also features up to 20 complex hardware RGB lighting layers that’s powered by the brand’s AXON hyper-processing technology and controlled by iCUE on your computer. The 8MB of onboard storage can save up to 50 profiles as well which means that you can travel to a friend’s house or LAN party without having to re-install software and configure it from scratch.

Continuing on the wireless function, when paired over Bluetooth this keyboard has three different profiles which allows you to switch between devices with ease, even if they’re all paired over Bluetooth.

The CORSAIR K100 AIR wireless mechanical keyboard will launch on October 4, and we’ll have more information on pricing and availability closer to the official release.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m glad that CORSAIR is finally getting in on the ultra-thin keyboard train. While I might not personally own an ultra-thin keyboard, I’ve always loved how they look and how minimal it makes a setup feel. Plus, coming from CORSAIR, it’s a given that this keyboard will feature a solid build with premium materials.

Another nice feature is that this keyboard supports USB connectivity, as up until recently wireless keyboards only used USB to charge and not connect. The benefits of connecting over USB might not be that large but those who are ultra-competitive will want to take advantage of this feature so that way they can have the lowest-latency possible. Plus, when traveling the Bluetooth connection is great for not having to have keep the dongle in your bag.

