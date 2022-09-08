Anker’s latest eufy Smart Floodlight Camera E falls to new low of $90 (Save 55%)

Anker’s official eufy Amazon storefront now offers its latest Smart Floodlight Camera E for $89.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $200, this 55% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Here you’ll get eufy’s latest addition to its security device lineup with a 2K resolution that is backed by built-in AI with human detection. You’ll also clearly see any intruder with the 2,000-lumen motion-activated floodlights on either side of the camera with a 100-decibel siren that can be set off to scare them away. You also won’t have to rely on subscriptions to store recordings as it can save it all locally. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could check out the eufy Security Solo OutdoorCam C22 for $60 after clipping the on-page coupon. You won’t get all the bells and whistles that come with the camera above, but it does record 1080p video with a spotlight that is motion activated so you can see who has shown up even at night. The magnetic mount and 20-foot cable ensure you can position this camera anywhere you want to look with the IP67 weatherproof rating protecting the camera from the elements. Just like the camera above,m you can record video locally to a microSD card. There is also similar person detection AI for fewer false alarms.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on cameras, lights, and more. We’re also currently tracking a deal on the Philips Hue Dusk-to-Dawn Outdoor Motion Sensor for $35, a new all-time low price. Serving as a notable way to improve the intelligence of your smart home, the Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor provides movement detection alerts and automations alongside temperature and light readings.

eufy Smart Floodlight Camera E features:

Flawless 2K Surveillance: Live-stream and record in full 2K resolution and see exactly who’s there in crisp clarity.

No Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

Powerful Built-in AI: Human detection technology enables the camera to intelligently detect body shapes. Ensuring you are only alerted when a person, and not a stray cat, approaches.

Smart Siren: A harsh warning for any intruders. A loud 100dB alarm can be triggered to scare off any unwanted visitors.

