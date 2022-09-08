Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor automates your HomeKit setup at $35 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Dusk-to-Dawn Outdoor Motion Sensor for $34.99 shipped. Also on sale for the same price at Best Buy. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, is the first notable discount in 2022, and a new all-time low to boot. Serving as a notable way to improve the intelligence of your smart home, the Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor provides movement detection alerts and automations alongside temperature and light readings. Pairing with the rest of your setup, it is a great option for ditching imprecision geofencing in favor of hyper-local tracking. You can get all of the details on why we called it “an ideal smart home companion” in our hands-on review.

Considering that the indoor motion sensor from Philips Hue sells for $50 right now too, the lead deal is the best value outdoor for bringing any form of motion alerts to your space. At least when it comes to directly integrating with the Hue ecosystem, that is. If you just want to expose some motion detection and the like to the rest of your HomeKit setup, this ONVIS sensor will set you back $22 at Amazon right now while delivering temperature, humidity, and hygrometer readings over Bluetooth.

A great way to take advantage of the temperature readings offered by either of the sensors above would be automating ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostats. Right now, two different models are on sale for some of the best prices of the year, helping you regulate those upcoming fall temperatures starting at $142.

Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor features:

Control your outdoor lights automatically with a Philips Hue outdoor sensor. Place the battery-powered, completely wireless sensor anywhere — and then simply walk by to trigger your lights.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!